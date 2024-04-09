Editorial | The layout of Viktor Orbán's home field is changing quickly

The importance of Eastern Central Europe in the European Union is increasing, but the relations between the Visegrád countries are changing rapidly.

Ithe political dynamics of Central Europe have been revolutionized as a result of the war in Ukraine, the developments in the European Union and the internal political tensions of the Visegrád countries, i.e. Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The importance of Poland is increasing. The country's economy has grown through times of crisis. The war in Ukraine made Poland quickly equip itself. The change of power was spectacular when Donald Tusk's pro-EU centre-right government coalition won the parliamentary elections last fall. The long reign of the national conservative Law and Justice party (PiS) left Poland's rule of law with a lot of repair debt, which Tusk now has to take care of.

Yet Poland is still sharply divided. After the local elections at the turn of the week, PiS is still the largest party, even though the Citizens' Forum led by Tusk and its partner parties won in the majority of regions.

From the EU's point of view, the Polish translation is important. Hungary, on the other hand, lost an ally. At the same time, Hungary's domestic politics is chirping with a new frequency. Péter Magyar, who was part of the inner circle of authoritarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's own party, Fidesz gather people against the government.

At the end of the week, Slovakia was also on the ballot. The presidential election was won by the Speaker of the Parliament, Peter Pellegrini. Pellegrini is close to the pro-Russian Prime Minister Robert Fico. Pellegrini won with the support of the extreme right, which also tells about the EU election setup. Right-wing populists are expected to strengthen throughout Europe, from which Orbán expects support for his own EU line. After the elections, Hungary will hold the presidency of the EU starting in July.

Still, Slovakia will not replace Poland as a supporter for Orbán, because it does not need anything from Hungary that would motivate anti-EU favors.

The Czech Republic is also raising its profile – positively. At the initiative of the Czech Republic, funding has been collected for the acquisition of 800,000 artillery shells for Ukraine.

