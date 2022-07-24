Editorial | The layoff system showed its effectiveness again

Layoffs are a quintessentially Finnish but functional invention.

Business life research institute Etla recently reported on its study, which found out how Finnish companies survived the coronavirus crisis.

The essential conclusion was that due to the corona virus, the business subsidies distributed in Finland were smaller than in many other countries.

Two reasons were found. Rapid changes were made to labor laws right after the pandemic started. The changes speeded up the layoff process, and at the same time, the deductible days at the beginning of the unemployment period were removed. The laid-off person has therefore been entitled to unemployment insurance right from the start of the lay-off. In many other countries, companies were helped with wage subsidies, which could be used to keep employees in, for example, part-time work.

More significant the factor, i.e. the layoff system itself, has been in use in Finland since 1970. It is a purely Finnish exception to international labor legislation. Something similar can be found in Norway, but not exactly elsewhere.

The laid-off person receives earnings-related unemployment compensation for the period of the lay-off, if he belongs to an unemployment fund. The work and the payment of wages will therefore end, but the employment relationship will remain in the hope of better times.

Even so, layoff is a softer option compared to unemployment. Only if the company’s outlook continues to be bleak will we move on to layoffs.

Unemployment compensation, even during layoffs, is such a good system that if it didn’t exist, one should be invented. Earnings-related unemployment allowance guarantees some kind of livelihood. The burden on companies is also lighter than in many competitor countries, because the social security system bears the biggest responsibility, not the employees or the companies.

Compared to other countries, Finland has weak protection against dismissal – or, in this case, weak protection against layoff. However, it is counterbalanced by comparatively generous social security.

