Editorial | The law draws a line for the police

BElsing district court draws limits to the police’s use of force in a lawsuit in which seven police officers are accused of, among other things, assault and breach of duty in breaking up the environmental movement Elokapina’s demonstration in October 2020.

The police used gas spray when the protesters refused to leave the roadway. According to Deputy Crown Prosecutor Jukka Rappe, the use of gas was not acceptable against the demonstrators who engaged in passive resistance. According to the prosecutor, it was an interference with people’s basic right, i.e. freedom of assembly.

The court case is exceptional, because the police did not act in a hurry or under duress, but according to the orders of the management. Therefore, the duty of individual police officers to follow the orders they receive also needs to be considered. Fortunately, the police have learned from the events, because the later demonstrations of the Elokapina have gone as police and citizen encounters in Finland should.

