Editorial The Korona aid for municipal finances is only carried water to the well

A study carried out by the Municipal Sector Development Foundation in January shows that the coronavirus pandemic strengthened the municipal economy. Due to the interest rate subsidies provided by the state, the net benefit of the municipalities was more than 700 million euros.

In hindsight the eye finds that the state’s preparedness for the economic impact of a coronavirus pandemic was even exaggerated. When the first blow of the pandemic came, the panic was fierce. Last year, the pandemic and the isolation measures required by it were suspected of a sharp decline in Finland’s GDP.

