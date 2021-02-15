Editorial The king recalled the danger of the coronavirus

Jari Litmanen, who turns 50 this week, dared to say out loud that the disease caused by the coronavirus has taken a hard toll.

Finland the best football player of all time Jari Litmanen turns 50 on February 20.

Officially, Litmanen has never announced that he has ended his long career, but in practice it ended in HJK’s last home game on October 29, 2011.

Litmanen rose to the top of the world in 1992–1999 while playing for Ajax in the Netherlands. This was followed by unfortunate transfers to Barcelona and Liverpool: he was given too little playing time for his skills. Litmanen returned to Ajax and his hometown of Lahti. He played four more seasons abroad before returning to Finland.

Litmanen suffered a lot of injuries in his career. They did not diminish his splendor. Last winter, he contracted the coronavirus, and the symptoms are still not completely gone. Litmanen did not celebrate his 50th birthday, but he can be congratulated for reminding the people of the dangers of the virus. If the king is tough, how are we mortals?

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by the editorial staff of HS and reflect the magazine principle.