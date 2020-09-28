Editorial The journey to Santa is too awkward

The wave of bankruptcies threatens the decades of hard work that made Lapland tourism a success story.

In Lahti, Jämsä and Naantali have recently heard nasty news about the loss of hundreds of jobs. Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) and other government ministers have visited the cities and assured the state to help the hard-hit. Good.

In Lapland, tourism employs about 10,000 people and generates an annual income of about one billion euros. The coronavirus crisis may have been a fatal blow to the entire industry, but no ministers have been seen in Lapland.

The decision to double test tourists and quarantine those staying for more than three days at the destination was disappointing for Lapland. The journey to Santa from a risky country like Britain is too awkward. Tour operators turned their attention to northern Sweden.

There are almost 2,000 tourism companies in Lapland, most of which are small. Small businesses often have weaker buffers in case of a crisis. Now a wave of bankruptcies threatens the decades of hard work that made Lapland tourism a success story.

