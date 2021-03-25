Thursday, March 25, 2021
Editorial The Israeli election did not open the deadlock in the country’s politics

March 25, 2021
The Israeli election waved before the whole world. Now the stakes are smaller, but still significant – and most of all for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel politics has long been in a complete stalemate, with one man in the middle, Benjamin Netanyahu, 71, who has ruled the country as prime minister for a total of 16 years.

Parliamentary elections in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic on Tuesday were hoped to bring a solution to the situation, but that does not seem to be the case. According to preliminary results, the parties supporting and opposing the Prime Minister are at such a level that it will be difficult to form a government. So the fifth election in just over a couple of years may well be ahead.

