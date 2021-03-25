Editorial The Israeli election did not open the deadlock in the country’s politics

The Israeli election waved before the whole world. Now the stakes are smaller, but still significant – and most of all for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel politics has long been in a complete stalemate, with one man in the middle, Benjamin Netanyahu, 71, who has ruled the country as prime minister for a total of 16 years.

Parliamentary elections in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic on Tuesday were hoped to bring a solution to the situation, but that does not seem to be the case. According to preliminary results, the parties supporting and opposing the Prime Minister are at such a level that it will be difficult to form a government. So the fifth election in just over a couple of years may well be ahead.