Editorial The intrigue of night clubs threatens football

In the European football is rocking as 12 continental top clubs announced on Sunday their commitment to forming a new European Super League. Twelve founding clubs would play in the league, three as-yet-unnamed clubs, and five clubs that earned their seats each year.

The English Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham, the Spanish Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, as well as the Italian Inter Milan, Milan and Juventus have promised to participate. At least there are no German and French clubs involved yet.

There is only one thing behind a secretly prepared project: greed. If implemented, the plan would mean that the mighty clubs would seize power and peel the creams in European football. It would mean the death of the Champions League, the withering away of national leagues, the weakening of national team football and the drifting of countries like Finland into the ever-outer circle. A miserable project deserves to crash.

