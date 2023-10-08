Editorial | The internal politics of the United States, Poland and Slovakia are messing up the NATO defense ministerial meeting

At the meeting of defense ministers of the NATO countries, assurances will be heard from Brussels about maintaining the front in the West.

Tthis week’s meeting of defense ministers of the NATO countries in Brussels is overshadowed by the debate about whether the West’s support for Ukraine is waning. The turmoil is caused by the reflection of the internal political situation of the United States, Poland and Slovakia on the arming of Ukraine.

Assurances are heard from Brussels about maintaining the western front. For the first time, the meeting of defense ministers of Ukraine and the NATO Council and the coordination group of the countries arming Ukraine will be held.

In addition to Ukraine, the defense minister’s eyes are on Kosovo and Serbia. Tensions at the border between the two countries have led to reinforcements for NATO’s KFOR operation in Kosovo.

Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen (KOK) will also participate in the meeting of the Northern Group dealing with the security and defense of Northern Europe. The northern group includes the Nordic countries, Great Britain, the Baltic countries, the Netherlands, Poland and Germany.

During the NATO meeting, Sweden announced its willingness to send its troops to a multinational battle group in Latvia. At the same time, Commander-in-Chief of the Swedish Defense Forces Micael Bydén reminded that the delay in Sweden’s NATO membership has consequences for NATO’s operations.

When Sweden is in NATO, the discussion about what the Nordic countries hope for from the reform of NATO’s command structure also accelerates. The Nordic countries consider military logic to support the fact that they would be under the authority of the US-based Norfolk Joint Operations Command. This is supported by NATO’s military leadership. The problem is with Norfolk’s resourcing.

In order for Norfolk to be able to respond to the Nordic countries, the staff must be strengthened, which requires money and soldiers from the NATO countries in addition to political will. For some of the NATO countries, it is also a problem that not all the countries of the Baltic Sea are in the same command structure. There is still a way to reach a consensus.

