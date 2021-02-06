Editorial The interests of the world affected by a pandemic must come before the interests of pharmaceutical companies

The double vaccination of more than seven billion people on Earth will be far too slow unless vaccine production is further decentralized and coronavirus-related patents are collected in the same basket for common use.

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer has cause for joy. The company said Tuesday that the coronavirus vaccine it developed with Biontech will increase Pfizer’s revenue by $ 15 billion this year.

Pharmaceutical companies are making a difference by treating diseases, there is nothing miraculous about that. But the coronavirus pandemic is so exceptional that even exceptional solutions are required from pharmaceutical companies.