Editorial The increase in the cost of driving accelerates emotions

Restrictions on motoring raise emotions in European politics. The climate is certainly also talked about in municipal elections.

For municipal elections there are only six weeks left, but it has been difficult in the debate to move to normal election themes. Although the government will not be changed in April, the election feels like a future government corona test.

Traditional political rhetoric was met on Thursday during a parliamentary question time as the opposition fluttered the government over the rise in motoring prices. Ville Tavio, Chairman of the Basic Finns’ Parliamentary Group accused the government of “twisting”, because fuel price decisions have been postponed over the election. According to Tavio, driving should not be made more expensive but cheaper.