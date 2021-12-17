Editorial The importance of central organizations is shrinking rapidly

Power and visibility began to disappear when EK stopped making centralized revenue solutions.

17.12. 16:30

Antti Palola was elected on Thursday to continue as chairman of STTK for the next four years. What happened was not big news, for two reasons. First: Palola’s unanimous choice was certain in advance. Secondly, the importance of central organizations in the labor market decreased considerably when the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK abandoned centralized collective agreements at the central organization level after the 2016 Competitiveness Agreement.

Gone are the years when, at this time of year, the chairmen of the three employees’ organizations in the South Shore elevator lobby made gloomy or tired comments about the negotiation situation. Today, the employers’ palace is mainly occupied by union leaders. The full significance of EK’s decision is only now beginning to be revealed.

Before the assemblies of employees ’organizations were automatically given space on the news. Today, the equivalent would sound like a waste of news minutes, column space, and labor.

Who is interested in STTK’s Palola reviews of the current federal round? Quite a few, though, he uttered heavy words in his speech about the growing confrontation between employers and wage earners.

Palola is now 62 years old. At the end of the new four-year term, he can retire. The same applies to Stava Fjäder, chairman of Akava, 63. SAK’s chairman Jarkko Eloranta is less than a generation younger, 55. When Palola and Fjäder retire, the Finnish labor market is likely to be even more fragmented – and fragmented – than it is today. Now employers are aiming for union-specific agreements, in the forest industry even company-specific agreements, except for UPM, which wants agreements by business unit.

Central organizations continue to operate, but their importance is becoming less and less important.

