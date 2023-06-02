Pandemics, rising interest rates and inflation are after all just disturbances in urbanisation.

SFinland’s economy has already surprised many times in a short period of time.

It was feared that the coronavirus pandemic would collapse the national economy. It was believed that the war started by Russia would eat away the last bit of consumer confidence.

Stock exchange rates were expected to plunge towards the ground in flames. The energy shortage and high inflation were estimated to be the last straw for the national economy.

Despite everything, and as if to annoy the Russian leaders, the Finnish economy has managed moderately. The going has been bumpy, but there is no information about a collapse. The gross national product will grow this year. Expectations have been more pessimistic than realized many times already.

Actually, you can only see a big bump in the housing market right now. The housing market has frozen worse than perhaps ever since the recession of the 1990s.

Statistics Finland by in April, the prices of old shared apartments fell by 6.2 percent from last year. Real estate agents tell, that sales times have clearly increased. Not even millionaires move in the million-apartment market. The beginnings of new apartments are fallen sharp. The stock of new apartments for sale is increasing.

If other dents in recent years have been straightened out with the help and subsidies of the government, then this dent is not even worth trying to straighten out.

Qurbanization is a megatrend affecting the housing market, which is pointless to fight against, and governments don’t really have a cure for the ailments caused by interest rates.

The pandemic hastened people to cabins and to look for big apartments in the provinces. After the pandemic subsided, the tide has started to turn.

People are gathering again where there is work and a future. This can be seen clearly from Statistics Finland’s migration statistics: large centers are growing.

Helsinki was still a city losing migration in 2022, but last year, according to preliminary data, the population of the capital has been growing.

After all, the corona and remote working hours were just minor rhythm disturbances in urbanization.

“ You shouldn’t even try to fix this dent.

Timo Aro, research director of the city of Turku, who studies population development in Finland, is down, that out of Finland’s 309 municipalities, only 82 are positive in migration statistics. So more people move to these municipalities than leave.

The situation is getting worse every year – the number of emigration winners is decreasing. Rural apartments are getting cheaper because people are moving away. In cities, on the other hand, demand stagnates.

Tof the statistics center by consumer confidence has been weak for a long time. Consumer moods are apparently related to both inflation and interest rates, not the employment situation. Consumers estimate that there is enough work but not enough money. Big purchases that probably require a loan seem to Finns to be very bad ideas right now.

However, the sharp acceleration of inflation is probably already over. Next winter, neither a shortage of energy nor gigantic energy bills can be expected. The prices of transportation fuels are roughly at the pre-war level in Ukraine.

The rate of increase in interest rates will also slow down. The European Central Bank ECB’s rate hikes are biting, but with a long delay. The ECB will probably wait to see how previous interest rate decisions affect the real economy. The danger of overreaction is great right now.

Consumers’ purchasing power has suffered despite the increase in wages. But in the housing market, confidence will return when interest rates and prices calm down. In this case, too, it’s just about arrhythmias in urbanization. The restoration of confidence will stimulate housing sales in growth centers, but not where there is no growth and no centers.

