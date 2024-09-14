Editorial | The hot summer brought the climate to the skin

Editorial|The way the new EU Commission talks about climate action may change, but the long line must be taken.

Tthe heat record for June was broken. Then the September record was broken. The hottest years in the history of measurements follow each other.

The long hot summer showed the Finns that the hot days are not just about the sun and high pressures stuck to the east of Finland. They bring climate change to the skin. As a result of climate change, Finnish forests, waterways and the fells of Lapland have already changed. In southern and central Europe, extremes, floods and droughts have become annual events. Changes are unpredictable and fast.

Now we are not on the path of the goals of the Paris climate agreement. A year ago, at the UN climate conference in Dubai, a situation review was given on the implementation of the Paris Agreement. According to the 2023 emissions gap report, the climate commitments of the world’s countries so far are only sufficient for the climate to warm by 2.9 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

The European Union has not given up on the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees. At the same time, you have to prepare for the worst. Every tenth of a degree Celsius, by which warming can be limited by various climate measures, means a lot to the earth and living conditions.

The consequences of climate change cannot be measured only in money, but of course it is. According to the European Commission’s estimate, the economic damage caused by the consequences of climate change in Europe has been around 170 billion euros over the past five years.

Bin russel, the legislators of the European Union have returned to their cooled offices. Ursula von der Leyen, who continues as president of the European Commission, is finalizing the commissioner appointments.

The Commission is responsible for planning and preparing new EU legislation. June’s EU elections did not see the kind of extreme victory that would have swung power in the European Parliament away from the traditional power groups. Even if the Commission’s rhetoric changes and the Green Deal becomes a Clean Industrial Deal, the EU needs an environmentally sustainable carbon-free economy.

The new commissioners for climate action, energy, industry, agriculture and the environment must continue to strengthen the green transition so that the EU’s 2050 carbon neutrality goal can be achieved. Intermediate stages are also needed on the journey.

At the beginning of next year, it will be heard whether the EU countries will stick to the Commission’s line, according to which greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced by 90 percent from the 1990 level by 2040. Finland is already ready to support the 90 percent goal.

A goal is not enough, action is needed. Emissions from agriculture must be addressed. Finland also has work to do, because the carbon sink of forests and soil, i.e. the land use sector, is not at a sufficient level.

The EU can set an example, but the Union alone cannot solve the climate crisis. The decision-makers are the United States, China and the G20 countries. The developing countries of the Global South must break away from coal, as fossil fuels account for 75 percent of greenhouse gases.

Bnew emission reduction targets are expected from the countries of the world under the 2025 autumn climate meeting in rasilia. Now we need genuine plans on how to get rid of fossil fuels.

Before the climate conference in Brazil, world leaders will gather in Azerbaijan to negotiate climate finance. The Baku climate summit is just days after the US presidential election. In the elections, neither of the main candidates has campaigned on climate themes, but for Donald Trump, climate protection is a direct no-brainer. As president, Trump plans to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement again.

The pace of climate protection should be tightened, but it is difficult. In people’s minds and on the agenda of decision-makers, the climate crisis has had to make room for wars and conflicts. However, it should be possible to agree on a common earth even in the midst of crises.

