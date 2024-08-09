Editorial | The Helsinki of the future will be built along the tramways

Editorial|On Mondays, you can get to the tram from Kalasatama. In the next few years, this will be possible from many other areas outside the city center.

Bin Elsing, traffic on the new tram line will start on Monday. Line 13 passing through Kalasatama is slightly faster than the lines in the inner city, but this is mainly because it runs in its own lane in many places and gets advantages at traffic lights. The equipment is initially the same as on the old lines.

It’s not too bad to call the innovation Helsinki’s second expressway, but it does describe the traffic of the near future. We will get more of this type of trolley city outside the old inner city. The schedule and costs have been wringing their hands, but the next big construction sites are already underway or locked up.

In a few years, the neighbors of line 13 will be Laajasalo lines 11 and 12, when Kruunusillat is completed. Next on the list are the new connections between Vihdintie and Läntinen kantakaupunki. Vantaa will soon decide whether it will also become a trolley city.

Line 13 connects the growing areas of Pasila and Kalasatama. New apartments and workplaces are being built along other lines as well. In the near future, they will guide what Helsinki will become.

The first expressway 15 got off to an embarrassing start. In the beginning, the traffic was constantly confused, while somewhere a car had been fooled onto the tracks. The tram’s biggest asset should be reliability. Since then, the confusion has decreased.

On the other hand, the first express trolley has been a success in the sense that passengers immediately adopted it as their own. In the first months of the year, the target was reached in terms of passenger numbers. It is essential when passengers have otherwise returned to public transport slowly after the pandemic.

The new trams must attract a large number of passengers in order for Helsinki to reach its ambitious climate goals in terms of transport. Box office revenues are also needed to cover even a fraction of the large investments.

