Editorial The heat-stricken India and Pakistan are a foretaste of the future

India and Pakistan have suffered from excruciating heat. Experts have long predicted that the region will be one of the regions most affected by climate change.

India and Pakistan is currently being tormented by a heat wave that is already testing the limits of human resilience. Temperatures have long been above 40 degrees in large areas, but readings of nearly 50 degrees have been measured in many places.

The readings are exceptional at this time of year. Summers in the area are troubled and heat waves are common, but this year the heat came a couple of months earlier than usual.

As a result of the heat, there has already been a shortage of water. It has also led to large-scale and long power outages, and refrigerators or air conditioning do not work during them. Indeed, millions of people are at risk of death due to the heat.

Early heat has also destroyed hundreds. According to experts, wheat crops in particular are suffering and could have far-reaching effects. The price of wheat has already risen since Russia invaded Ukraine. Both Russia and Ukraine have been important exporters of wheat.

Area the root cause of spring heat is climate change. Experts have long predicted that the region will be one of the regions most affected by climate change. Some of it threatens to become unviable. Pakistan’s climate minister has already said the country is in an existential crisis. The heat melts glaciers, among other things. At the same time, the reservoirs are drying up.

The Indian leadership in particular has been passionate about cutting the country’s emissions. It is irresponsible, but the West, which has raised its own standard of living at the expense of the climate, can hardly afford to wave a finger.

The effects of climate change are now beginning to be seen in reality. They are shocking and unpredictable. More than 1.5 billion people live in India and Pakistan. In addition to waves of climate refugees, there may be internal unrest ahead. Both India and Pakistan are nuclear-weapon states, so their plunge into chaos would affect everyone.

