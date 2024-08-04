Editorial | The heat rises, you freeze

Editorial|The tools to reduce climate emissions exist. They must be introduced especially in the land use sector, which has become a bottleneck for emission reductions.

Smaps glow fiery red as the world shrivels in extreme heat and drought. Heat records are broken from year to month, even from day to day. The hottest day in the Earth’s measurement history was Sunday, July 21, until the average temperature record was broken the very next day. It has been almost 50 degrees in some places in Iran.

It’s no longer about intermittent weather changes. The increasing frequency, intensification and prolongation of extreme weather events are a direct indication of ongoing climate change. It has become part of people’s everyday life, on the skin.

It should be self-evident that tightening climate measures is urgent. This is evidenced by the fact that the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, which causes climate change, is also at a record high.

Of course, a lot has been done. The energy revolution is progressing even faster than expected. The change is accelerated by the falling prices of wind and solar energy and batteries. In the process clean energy the amount of investment has increased around the world.

The international goals are clear. Warming must be limited to 1.5 degrees by the end of the decade compared to pre-industrial times. of the UN at the climate meeting In Dubai in December, the countries decided that in order to achieve the goal, we must get rid of fossil fuels, i.e. oil, coal and natural gas. They are gradually being replaced by renewable energy sources.

Last year, the EU tightened its own goals for achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The new parliament must now ensure that practical measures are implemented. The energy revolution is progressing in the United States as well, although uncertainty is caused by the upcoming presidential election and how widely Republican candidate Donald Trump’s anti-climate populism is gaining momentum.

Suomi is committed to doing its part. The clean energy transition is progressing, and emissions from energy production have decreased. The stumbling block of climate policy is the land use sector. It includes soil and forests, which are important sinks for mitigating climate change.

The carbon sink of the land use sector has decreased considerably in recent years, as a result of which Finland is still far from the obligations set by the EU. This can be expensive for Finland, and the bill is coming. In the next few years, Finland will have to cover the evasion of EU obligations, for example by buying sink units or emission quotas from other EU member states. According to estimates, the price may even rise to billions of euros.

The State Council itself confirms the consequences of insufficient climate policy in Finland’s annual climate report in its announcement: “Finland is falling far short of the EU obligations for the period 2021–2025 in the land use sector. In order to cover the shortfall, it is possible for Finland to try to buy sink units from other member countries.”

Finland’s climate panel advises the government to change the course of climate policy in June in his statement. The panel rightly notes that climate policy is not just a cost. Sticking to the climate goals brings investments and income to Finland, and is therefore in Finland’s interest.

Bthe panel consisting of top scientists also urges the government to listen to the message of science and implement cost-effective climate measures immediately. This is a fair call to say the least.

Especially in the land use sector, effective measures have not been utilized. These include, for example, reducing forest loss, removing peat fields and strengthening forest growth. The government must also be prepared to limit deforestation, as logging has been at an unsustainable level in many provinces.

The tools are there. They just have to be put to effective use.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS editorial staff, and they reflect the magazine principle line.

Correction August 4, 2024 at 9:10 a.m.: Corrected the section on climate goals. According to international goals, global warming must be limited to 1.5 degrees by the end of the decade. Previously, it was written about the millennium.