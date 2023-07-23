Editorial | The heat calls for quick actions

The increasing frequency and intensification of extreme weather events is a palpable sign of the progression of the climate crisis. Change must finally be taken seriously, and climate action must be intensified.

Maailma’s weather maps glow fiery red. The temperature of over 40, in some places even over 50 degrees, has reached dangerous proportions, as strong heat waves have taken over the northern hemisphere. The result is heat records, extreme drought and uncontrolled wildfires. At the same time, in some parts of the world it is raining and people are drowning in floods.

The increasing frequency, intensification and prolongation of extreme weather events are a direct indication of the ongoing climate crisis.

It’s not just about occasional weather changes anymore. Climate scientists according to the report, the heat plaguing Southern Europe is also not caused by the warming El Niño phenomenon, which affects the global average temperature and the weather around the Pacific Ocean.

The flurry of record-breaking weather events gives a sense of the ever-worsening climate change. According to the World Meteorological Organization WMO, it also emphasizes the urgency of climate action, above all the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

In Finland, we are used to suffering from the cold rather than the heat. Here, we are used to dreaming about the heat and not being too afraid of the heat. However, Finland is not a separate island on Earth, but extreme weather phenomena and their consequences reach here as well.

Heat waves are one of the deadliest weather phenomena. The heat especially tests the old and the sick. Fresh research according to last summer’s heat, up to 60,000 people died in Europe.

Finland is committed to doing its part to curb climate change. The reason for inaction cannot be that the emissions elsewhere are much higher or that what little Finland does is not important on a global scale.

The time for excuses and bickering is over. When it comes to climate change, we can no longer sit back and wait for someone else to do the hardest things first.

QThe international climate panel IPCC stated in its report last year that the window of time for corrective action is closing and humanity’s current way of life is threatened.

However, the window is still open. Current changes cannot be reversed, but it is possible to prepare for them so that the risks remain as minimal as possible. Preparation also reduces costs. On the other hand, the decline caused by inactivity or too slow reaction is big.

The most important action is the rapid reduction of fossil energy. For now, the emissions gap is gaping. The emission limitation promises made by the world are far from what is needed to fall below the critical limit of two degrees. Now the world is on its way to a warming of about 2.5 degrees compared to pre-industrial times.

In Finland, emissions from land use must also be reduced. Just published annual climate report according to Finland is still far from the obligations set by the EU and significant additional measures are needed in the land use sector. Forests and peat fields play a key role.

Pyou should also be prepared in advance for sweltering heat and other extreme weather phenomena. The means of adaptation include, for example, the development of energy systems to secure the cooling of apartments and other facilities, as well as ensuring clean water.

The more frequent heavy rains increase the risk of stormwater floods. Public health risks, for example heat deaths and tick-borne diseases, should also be taken into account better than at present.

If actions to curb warming and the transition from fossil fuels do not progress, record-breaking and severely damaging weather extremes will become the rule rather than the exception.

