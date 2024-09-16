Editorial | The heart of Helsinki is being renewed in the midst of controversy

Editorial|The dispute over car routes makes it difficult to develop Helsinki’s core.

BElsing’s urban environment committee will have it on its desk on Tuesday the planswith which Helsinki’s core center would be given new faith. The city council’s decision on the matter is still expected this autumn.

At the heart of the plan is closing Kaivokatu to car traffic. A large area for hanging out and enjoying yourself would be created around the railway station, which would also extend to the Töölönlahti and Kaisaniemi parks, which will be improved.

The basic idea of ​​the plan is excellent. The railway station is the gateway for both long-distance trains and airport trains arriving in Helsinki. Currently, the area is restless and untidy. Rautatiantori, which opens between the National Theater, the Ateneum and the station building designed by Eliel Saarinen, could be the city’s handsome cultural square, but now you can jump across it while dodging buses.

A lively walking center is a project that you would think would be hard to resist. However, there are plenty of opponents. Some of the downtown entrepreneurs and property owners be afraid The closing of Kaivokatu will make it difficult to get to the center. Entrepreneurs are already in trouble, because the coronavirus epidemic, the loss of tourism caused by the war in Ukraine and the increase in remote work have weakened the vitality of the city center.

On the contrary, the Helsinki civil service believes that the planned pedestrian area will attract more people to the core center and customers for businesses as well. That’s why the reform is called the “downtown vitality project”. According to the entrepreneurs, the officials claim to understand the entrepreneurs’ affairs better than the entrepreneurs themselves. Such confrontation is not good for Helsinki – regardless of who is right.

BIn Elsing’s municipal policy, various traffic arrangements have aroused great passions. For example, about closing Kaivokatu was decided in the urban environment committee in 2023 by a vote of 7–6. One-vote majorities are not a sustainable way to plan the center of the capital. The political balance of power can turn around already in the spring municipal elections.

The conflict has also sparked on the North and South Esplanade, when one car lane was closed in each direction. The experiment, which lasted three years and cost more than three million euros, was especially criticized by entrepreneurs in the area, so Espat will be returned to its former state this fall. In the plan, Espat is kept as a two-lane, which is welcome for motorists.

Helsinki’s east-west through traffic is being directed specifically through Espo. If the end result of all the arguing is traffic jams on the city’s most beautiful streets, something has gone terribly wrong. However, things may still change before the new traffic solutions are ready after the renovations of Kaivokatu and Espoi in the early 2030s.

The city strategy promises to secure access to the city center with all modes of transportation, but after the collapse of the downtown tunnel, different modes of transportation will collide with each other. Closing the streets makes driving slower, more difficult and therefore perhaps also less frequent. Driving cannot be banned entirely, as the needs of emergency vehicles, service calls and people with reduced mobility must be taken care of. Some of the residents might also move to surrounding municipalities if they feel that drivers are not wanted in Helsinki.

Belsing’s advantage would be to be able to develop the city based on a widely accepted common vision. But how to get from a zero-sum game to a situation that is tolerable for everyone?

Rautatientori deserves its renewal. The reason for closing Kaivokatu is that the expressway needs its space. Space for cars has been searched underground. The service tunnel in the center was built to serve the business properties in the core center, but it has not worked well for that purpose, because Helsinki has charged too high a price for joining the tunnel. In the future, taxis will probably come down. At the same time, the tunnel is being developed so that you could drive into the tunnel from one end and come out from the other end.

The service tunnel is primarily being developed as a route to the downtown parking garages, but some people hope that it would also be possible to drive through it without stopping. In any case, it is important for those coming to the center from the east to be able to slip into the tunnel already from Hakaniemi. Every service truck and private car that moves underground reduces congestion on city streets.

It is really worth looking for common solutions, because the question is not only about what is decided and done. It is also an important value that the center of the capital is developed in the long term and with a broad consensus.

