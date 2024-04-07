Editorial | The Havana syndrome tells us that Russia is not just being mean

Investigative journalists showed that Russian military intelligence has a connection to the symptoms of US diplomats and spies, which have come to be called the Havana syndrome.

YNew information about the so-called Havana syndrome, which caused, among other things, migraines, nausea, memory lapses and dizziness to American diplomats and intelligence officers, was obtained last week when the German newspaper Der Spiegel, the American CBS news program 60 Minutes and the Russian investigative website The Insider published his extensive report on the subject. According to them, the symptoms of the syndrome originate from the devices used by the Russian military intelligence GRU.