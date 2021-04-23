Editorial The growth of cycling requires better traffic arrangements from the city and knowledge of the rules also from the cyclists themselves

Demand for bicycles is also hot in the second coronavirus spring, and the share of electric bicycles in sales is rising.

Coronavirus pandemic has increased cycling as people have sought to avoid public transport. Cycling is also an easy and fun way to exercise and hike when tourism and hobbies are at a standstill.

Bicycles are also in demand more in the second coronavirus spring than stores can sell. Used wheels are also taken out of hand at recycling centers and online shops (HS 23.4.). The share of electric bicycles in sales is rising, and there is also a crowd associated with bicycle traffic that would not otherwise be easily bothered by pedals.

Now that the joys of cycling have been discovered, growth may remain permanent. That is a great thing for both traffic emissions and the health of the population. As bicycle traffic and its speed increase, there is also a need for better and clearer traffic arrangements. On the other hand, safety requires better traffic behavior from cyclists themselves. Consideration of others and knowledge of the rules are required on all roads and streets.

