Editorial | The Greens lost their initiative

Editorial|The opposition party, the Greens, which has collapsed in support, cannot get its support for growth. It’s no wonder, because the party has lost its ability to define the national conversation even momentarily.

27.9. 19:00

Vihreät will gather at its party meeting in Espoo’s Dipol at the weekend in a situation where nothing seems to be helping to gain support.

There are still active people in the Greens who remember that the party’s support was at its best up to a generous 17 percent and for a long time around 15 percent. Now the support has stagnated to eight percent. Last year’s change of chairperson Maria Ohisaloa has had no effect on Sofia Virta, who is considered more right-wing, nor has Pekka Haavisto’s entry into the second round of the presidential election.

Of course, time is difficult for the Greens, when public attention is mainly focused on the economy, security policy and basic services. On the other hand, getting your own message through is made more difficult by the fact that the parliamentary group of the Greens is too small to make an intermediate question alone. The Greens have to ally with the Dems, which maintains the Greens’ leftist label.

The party itself is collapsing. For a long time, it has lost young people to the left, liberals to the right, and wind sniffers to the Democrats, and the party cannot come up with a way to change the situation. In national politics, the party looks real, quickly provoked into pointless petty disputes and easily caricatured. During the party conference at the weekend, the headlines were mainly about whether the Greens will start pushing polygamy into law. In their traditional main area of ​​Helsinki, the Greens, on the other hand, seem to be rolling their line in traffic and planning policy without batting an eye, which seems arrogant.

The problem of the Greens is that the party is not currently able to determine the agenda of the national debate, even momentarily, as it did during the presidency of the MEP Ville Niinistö, who is considering a return to domestic politics. Then it’s hard to get people’s opinions changed, let alone the party’s support for growth.

