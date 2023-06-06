Editorial | The green transition is not considered snobby

An opportunity for industrial success opens up for Finland.

Sthe government led by anna Marin (sd) recorded in its government program that the government makes policy based on research. Sometimes it did, sometimes it didn’t.

There would be at least two themes available for the next government, where it would really be worth listening to the experts. They are energy and economic policy. Consulting the experts is always in order and in all themes, but in these two, big damage can now be done to the Finnish economy – that is, if the experts are ignored.

Last year, Finland was the only EU country that exceeded the Union’s debt criteria, which just continued to get into debt. It is difficult to find an expert in Finland who is not worried about development and demands a change of direction. The message of experts – such as the Ministry of Finance – should not be distorted for political reasons in such a way that the ministry would demand sudden savings at the expense of consumption and social peace. Rather, the message is that the government must soon agree on a program that will turn the course over the years. It is easy to agree with this interpretation.

In energy policy, Finland has somewhat unexpectedly found itself in the vanguard. We have nuclear power, hydropower and wind power – almost emission-free electricity production. Emission-free electricity attracts money to the north during the transition of heavy industry. Numerous hydrogen-based projects are planned for Finland, which are based on the rapidly growing wind power.

QJukka Ruusunen, who will soon retire from managing the grid company Fingrid, is an expert in the energy sector. He describes HS in the interview (HS 5.6.), how due to the energy and industrial revolution, as a sum of coincidences, the opportunity for industrial success and funding of the welfare state opens up for Finland. “If Säätytalo doesn’t take this opportunity now,” Ruusunen said, referring to the government negotiations and critics of the green transition.

It is easy to agree with this interpretation as well.

