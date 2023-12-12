If Ukraine loses its defensive war against Russia, Russia will renew its military power, look for the next attack target and establish for itself a new shadow fleet of oil trade that does not care about environmental risks.

Aanxiety and depression. Two human sins that can produce a result in Ukraine that neither the greedy nor the greedy want.

Western countries began to support the war in Ukraine narrowly. Stairs were built on the support, which reportedly could not be crossed without serious – possibly armed – consequences to the west. However, one step after another progressed, borders were crossed, and nothing remarkable happened.