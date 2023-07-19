Editorial | The government’s torment stretches into the fall

The recess of the Parliament will not be interrupted due to the uproar over the speeches of Finance Minister Riikka Purra (ps). The solution extends the government’s torment until at least September.

QThe debate about the government’s approach to racism, which reached the door rounds, did not persuade the speaker of the parliament Jussi Halla-aho (ps) to interrupt the parliament’s summer break. All opposition parties had demanded the suspension.

The president’s decision has been criticized. For example, the legal scholars interviewed by Helsingin Sanomat were watchingthat there would have been valid grounds for interrupting the session break.

The decision can also be understood. Parliament has been convened during recesses after the wars only eight times, and never at the request of the opposition. If it were decided to change this practice, the opposition parties would certainly continue to find reasons for summer meetings of the parliament. Stating that does not mean that the uproar created by Finance Minister Riikka Purra’s (ps) previous online posts should be downplayed.

The discussion about suspending the parliamentary session is related to the acceleration of the rhythm of politics and the increase of tensions. The summer break was interrupted in 1961 and 1962, when there was a fight in Finland over the direction of politics wrapped around President Urho Kekkonen.

After that, MPs were allowed to vacation in peace for 40 years. The remaining six suspensions have come since 2002. First of all, it says that Finland is connected more and more closely to the international network, where crises arise regardless of Finland’s holidays. This summer, the political merry-go-round has also been accelerated by the long-lasting formation of the government. When the Riento of the times hardly slows down, the traditional operating methods of Finnish politics may have to be reviewed in the future.

Qthe discussion about interrupting the session has focused the spotlight on Speaker Halla-aho, which was certainly the intention of the opposition. The Speaker of the Parliament has traditionally been thought of as a widely respected member of parliament who represents the parliamentary institution and therefore remains above party politics. Halla-aho is not that kind of speaker, and apparently doesn’t want to be. The speaker is also a political ally and comrade-in-arms of Minister Purra, who is at the center of the dispute.

Although arguments can be presented in favor of extending the recess, the meeting of the parliament would have offered the government a way to clear the table and move forward on matters. Now the government is stuck in the racism debate at least until September.

The government is trying to calm the racism debate in the traditional way, i.e. by establishing a working group to investigate the issue. The working group of the four government parties begins to prepare a communication to the parliament on the government’s anti-racism work under the leadership of State Secretary Risto Artjoe (HS 17.7.).

There are great expectations, but also doubts, about the notification. The government should put concrete measures on the table to prove its genuine commitment to combating racism. How could it succeed, when the second largest government party, Perussuomalaiset, has so far consistently opposed such actions? The party is, among other things, in its program demandedthat the law on incitement against a national group should be significantly relaxed.

EThe suspicions were confirmed when the Ministry of Justice removed from its website the materials of the previous government’s Olen antiracisti campaign as well as rainbow logos, which the new Minister of Justice Leena Meri (ps) had previously criticized. At first they tried to explain the decision with technical reasons, but head of office Pekka Timonen confessed, from which the shoe really squeezed: “Rainbow work has been a big part of our work, and we, as civil servants, have been committed to it. But the ministry and its website must always be in line with the current government program.”

If Perussuomalaiset decides to genuinely review its relationship with racism, the summer’s discussion has not been in vain. But if the party does not do that, it is difficult to see the prerequisites for the government’s work to be successful.

