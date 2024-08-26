Editorial | The government’s speeches about the Middle East are balanced

Editorial|Sdp chairman Antti Lindtman challenges the government’s Israel policy and demands the recognition of the Palestinian state. In the opinion of the government, that time is not yet.

PThe beginning of the autumn of olitics was heard in the speeches of the key ministers of Finland’s foreign and security policy at the ambassadorial days that started on Monday. The government from the opposition has recently been challenged in foreign and security policy as well, which indicates that we are getting used to the new era of uncertainty.

The deviations from the common line are not large, so they rather emphasize the strength of the consensus. There are still differences, for example, in Middle East policy, the immigration line and what Finland wants from NATO. However, there are also differences within the government.

For example, Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen (Kok) reacted surprisingly bluntly Republican senator Lindsey Graham, who recently visited Finland, suggested that Finland should aim for a NATO center of expertise focused on artificial intelligence. In their speeches at the embassies, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok), Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen (kok) and Foreign Trade and Development Minister Ville Tavio (ps) emphasized how the management of disruptive technologies is emerging on the agenda of foreign policy, industrial policy and superpower relations. “Now is not the time for whining,” Orpo said and urged companies to seize the opportunities that are offered.

Sdp chairman Antti Lindtman challenges the government’s Israel policy and calls for the recognition of a Palestinian state. Very bravely, the leader of the Democrats does not shake the current line, because the government also assumes that at some point the recognition of Palestine will be done. The difference is in the timing, as the card can only be played once. The moment is not now, that is also the line of President Alexander Stubb.

As such, the importance of Finland’s actions is limited when Israel is playing for time and the influence of the United States in the Middle East is weakening. Ceasefire negotiations are still taking place, but the threat of an expansion of the war in Gaza is still acute after Sunday’s rocket attack by the Lebanese extremist organization Hezbollah.

As the war has dragged on, the Orpo government’s voices on Israel and the situation in Gaza have gradually balanced out. This was also heard in the speeches of the ambassadors.

