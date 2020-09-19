Upgrade
Editorial The government's employment policies are biting very slowly and costing a lot

September 19, 2020
Explanatory footnotes should be added to the government’s speeches: when ministers talk about the positive effects of employment policies, they are talking about effects that will only become apparent after numerous terms of government.

Government should make their economic policy decisions as far as possible on the basis of the information examined. There are both good and bad examples of this from the previous government.

The employment decisions made by this government in connection with next year’s budget have been weighed, but the weighing does not seem to be producing the desired results.

