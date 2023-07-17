Editorial | The government’s cuts hit the poor from many directions

Social security really needs renewal, but the cuts planned by the government threaten to pile up on one and the same people.

Ja poor person who is unable to obtain the security necessary for a decent life has the right to the necessary livelihood and care. That’s right. It is not about charity or mercy.

At the same time, it is true that Finland’s social security system is complex, bureaucratic and full of incentive traps that hit the ears of entrepreneurship. It tolerates reform. In Prime Minister Petteri Orpo’s (kok) government program, by the middle of the season, a more carefully considered general support is promised, which would clean up the current support jungle. If planned wisely, it’s a good idea.

It will be difficult, however, because the reform is being prepared at the same time as large savings are being sought in government spending. The cut list of the government program on social security and services that affect the poorest is harsh reading. The cuts inevitably pile up for the same people. There is a danger that this government will increase the misery inherited from one generation to the next, just as it was studied during the recession of the 1990s.

Bthe subsidization program emphasizes that the work must be profitable. It’s a good idea if it means, for example, that someone with partial work ability can do their part more smoothly. It also makes sense that social security can be more cleverly combined with, for example, self-employment or many other forms of work that should no longer be called atypical.

Work is the key to economic growth, and there is a skills shortage in many essential fields. Authors are needed. However, encouragement turns into poison if it concerns people who, despite persistent efforts, cannot or are not able to work. Many people who are unable to work are only unemployed on paper.

When making reforms, it is important to consider that the combined effect of the actions is not unreasonable for the individual. When social security is cut in many places at once, more cuts fall on, for example, a single parent who lives in a rental in the capital region and supports his family on a small salary.

The government’s program includes significant cuts to housing allowance and unemployment allowance. For example, child increases are to be abolished, and from the point of view of a needy family, this is not compensated by a tax relief or an increase in child allowances aimed at all families. We want to lower the age limit for childcare aftercare.

Commissioner for Children’s Affairs Elina Pekkarinen estimates that this combination will increase child poverty in Finland. He considered such a policy to be short-sighted in a situation where “the birth rate is falling drastically, we want to prevent marginalization and reduce crime”.

Customer fees for social and health services will be increased, as will the value added tax on medicines. Of course, improvements to the lives of the sickest and most fragile are also promised, such as more comprehensive mental health services and the splitting of the annual medical ceiling deductible into parts.

They want to save one hundred million euros from subsistence allowance by halving the number of people receiving subsistence allowance. Of course, it would be great if the need for support really decreased. We also want to find out whether the income support could be denied completely.

SUomi was last reprimanded by the Social Rights Committee of the Council of Europe in February during Prime Minister Sanna Marini’s (sd) government. According to the committee, the level of basic security has been too low in Finland for a long time.

It’s bad to take more if it’s too scarce. It is especially difficult for families with children. Family poverty with children has been researched to increase the need for child protection in society, for example, and has a large impact on children’s well-being even when they become adults.

