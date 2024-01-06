Sunday, January 7, 2024
Editorial | The government wants to get Finns up off the couch and moving

January 6, 2024
in World Europe
The government has a strong goal to turn the movement of Finns into growth. It has been tried before without success. Or now?

Vafter the new year, gyms, swimming pools, ski slopes and other sports venues have started the peak season, when many Finns start a fitness session as an exercise to repent from the Christmas feast.

Unfortunately, the crowd usually ends as quickly as it started, because even the best decisions usually don't prove to be very durable. Life changes are difficult for an adult, so it would be good to adopt an active lifestyle at a young age.

