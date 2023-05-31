Editorial | The government should not prevent work-related immigration

Finland should be a destination where it is easy for people looking for work or education to come and stay.

SA record number of people from abroad moved to Uomo in 2022. According to Statistics Finland, there were 50,000 arrivals, and this does not even include Ukrainians who fled the war and came to Finland under temporary protection. In the past, there have been 29,000 to 36,000 immigrations per year.

When the number of arrivals in 2022 is subtracted from the number of departures, we get net immigration, which was 34,363. The result is excellent. It should just be done every year from now on, so that the labor force is sufficient to take care of the aging population and fill the labor needs of companies.

Those who oppose immigration should look around and wonder if Finland will be crowded and chaotic due to the record readings in 2022. Did not come. 50,000 people slipped into Finland easily and unnoticed.

Even though Ukrainian war refugees are not included in Statistics Finland’s numbers, the readings tell about the escape.

More people immigrated to Finland from Russia than ever before after the collapse of the Soviet Union. There were 6,003 immigrants, which doubles the previous numbers. The spike in readings in 2022 is clear.

They fled poverty, for example, from the Philippines. There were 2,251 people from the Philippines, much more than before.

Sunemployment escaped inside the door. In the internal change of the country, the countryside seems to be emptying. The population is concentrated in large and attractive centers.

The statistic highlights Tampere’s success. Tampere is clearly number one in terms of internal change in the country. Helsinki was a city of immigration losses. However, after the coronavirus pandemic, the situation is different of statistics changing with it, and Helsinki is also returning to the side of the migration win.

According to Statistics Finland, a total of 2,669 more people came to Tampere in 2022 than left the city. Turku of the same size was far behind with 1,425 moves.

The success and attractiveness of Tampere is emphasized by the fact that a large part of the newcomers are native Finnish speakers and well-educated. Many of them enter high-paying, high-productivity jobs and are immediately paying taxes. Tampere is rapidly building infrastructure for the growing city, but still the city’s coffers are only getting fatter.

The migration win and the public finance win have become a good cycle in the region, one positive trend that reinforces the other.

Tampere’s hard key figures – things related to the regional economy, employment, business dynamics or income level – are no different from, for example, Turku. But the good cycle has created attractiveness for the city. It is easy to come and stay in Tampere if you are looking for work or education.

Msome Finnish cities have sought lessons from Tampere on how cities should be developed. The whole of Finland should take a lesson from migration and its management. Hard indicators may not favor Finland as a migration destination: Finland is a cold country where a difficult language is spoken and the income level is low compared to many other countries competing for talent.

However, Finland has soft power. Finland can offer security, stability and mutual trust between people and institutions. Finland should also be a destination where it is easy for those looking for both work and education to come and stay.

Still, the biggest dispute in the government negotiations is about how to most effectively prevent newcomers from arriving. Now is definitely not the time to build a government program in which work-related immigration is limited and Finland’s attractiveness is weakened. These policies would eat away at the capital of soft power.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.