The International Monetary Fund and the Economic Policy Evaluation Council checked the government's economic policy line: the direction is right, but there are no guarantees of getting there.

Tprobably the economic line of no government since the recession of the 1990s has been challenged as forcefully as the line of the current government.

The main challenger is a trade union movement. Finland is heading towards massive strikes because, according to wage earners' representatives, the government's economic line oppresses the weak and the poor and does not produce the desired result, an increase in employment.