Thursday, January 25, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial | The government must think about fixing taxation alongside savings

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 24, 2024
in World Europe
0
Editorial | The government must think about fixing taxation alongside savings

The International Monetary Fund and the Economic Policy Evaluation Council checked the government's economic policy line: the direction is right, but there are no guarantees of getting there.

Tprobably the economic line of no government since the recession of the 1990s has been challenged as forcefully as the line of the current government.

The main challenger is a trade union movement. Finland is heading towards massive strikes because, according to wage earners' representatives, the government's economic line oppresses the weak and the poor and does not produce the desired result, an increase in employment.

#Editorial #government #fixing #taxation #savings

See also  Minister Heil: Simplified access to short-time work benefits expires at the end of June
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Netflix's monthly game downloads nearly tripled to 28m in December thanks to GTA

Netflix's monthly game downloads nearly tripled to 28m in December thanks to GTA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result