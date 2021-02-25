Editorial The government issued a final warning to everyone

Editorial|Editorial
The introduction of exceptional circumstances shows that the ability of Sanna Marini’s government to anticipate the development of the crisis has not been very good.
Finland due to a coronavirus pandemic. The life of every Finn has been exceptional for almost a year, but the transition to exceptional circumstances is a very strong step for democracy.
During exceptional circumstances, fundamental rights may be restricted. Restrictions should only be used in extreme circumstances and in the most precise way possible.
