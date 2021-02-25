Editorial The government issued a final warning to everyone

The introduction of exceptional circumstances shows that the ability of Sanna Marini’s government to anticipate the development of the crisis has not been very good.

For subscribers

Prime Minister Sanna Marin said at a government press conference in Helsinki on Thursday that Finland would move to exceptional circumstances.­

20:15

Finland due to a coronavirus pandemic. The life of every Finn has been exceptional for almost a year, but the transition to exceptional circumstances is a very strong step for democracy.

During exceptional circumstances, fundamental rights may be restricted. Restrictions should only be used in extreme circumstances and in the most precise way possible.