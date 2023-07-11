Editorial | The government is turning Finland’s EU policy even more nationalistic

The EU section of the government program could be described as a pro-EU line of strict economic management.

PBased on the government program, the EU policy of the government led by etteri Orpo (kok) seems stricter and more nationalistic than the EU policy of the government led by Sanna Marin (sd). This is summed up like this: “The government raises the promotion and defense of Finland’s national interest in the European Union as a key priority of every ministry.”

In Marin’s program, EU policy and other international activities were above all inclusion, which strengthens international organizations and democratic values ​​and peace in the world.

The EU policy part of the Orpo government’s program could be described as a pro-integration line of strict economic management and national responsibility. “The government aims to increase Finland’s yield and fight against solutions that are harmful to Finland,” the program says. “Saanto” and “harmful” are probably written down on paper at the request of basic Finns – but in such a form that is open to interpretation that the other government parties also accept it.

Market discipline, no bail out -principle – a country that is in a predicament can get out of its predicament itself – and increasing the EU’s debt sustainability has been included in the program as a goal. Quite justified.

“Finland does not commit to actions that shape the European Union in the direction of an asymmetric income transfer union. The recovery instrument was an exceptional and one-time solution, and the arrangement does not serve as a precedent. Finland does not accept a similar arrangement to be repeated or changed to a permanent one,” the government program says.

The collective debt-based sovereign fund outlined in Southern Europe has already slowed down, so it will not be a challenger to this policy. The alignment will still have to be measured when Ukraine starts to be rebuilt. If the EU intends to make a significant contribution to this project, the Union has no other choice but to make a large support package with joint debt.

Ballitus promises to promote the rule of law so that countries that deviate from the principle could receive financial sanctions. Just the right point of view.

The fact that this government promises to influence the future EU guidelines in good time deserves a special mention in the EU guidelines.

“The government is moving from the EU report given once per election period to continuous determination, influence and monitoring of strategic priorities. – – The government prepares an annual, concrete EU influence strategy on key EU issues in terms of Finland’s interest. Finland prepares its own positions and presents its own clear solution models before the Commission’s presentations. Determining strategic priorities also means prioritizing things,” the program rightly explains.

Traditionally, Finland has been too reactive and has taken a proper stand when the new solutions are practically ready and you can no longer say yes or no. So too late.

EIn the European Union, there are many forces pulling in different directions, and the goals of the member states sometimes intersect. Therefore, the implementation of the governments’ EU policies can best be evaluated only after the fact.

Of course, the success of EU policy is influenced by more than the size of the country. Deficiencies can often be fixed if the ministers are genuinely interested in integration, networked and ready to sacrifice their energy and time outside of Finland. That is, if they understand that the success of domestic politics sometimes depends on what is agreed in Brussels.

There have been quite a few such ministers in governments. Rkp’s Anders Adlercreutz is a good choice for European and Ownership Guidance Minister. It is true that all EU policy is not only channeled to Adlercreutz, but is also outlined in practice by many other ministers in the EU councils of ministers. Some of them do not meet the criteria nearly as well.

