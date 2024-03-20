Editorial | The government is trying to solve the diabolical problem at the border

Russia has wanted to push Finland into an ethically, politically and legally difficult situation by delivering asylum seekers to the eastern border. The government is seeking an answer to the exceptional law.

PPrime Minister Petteri Orpo's (kok) government has a devilish problem on its hands on the eastern border.

Russia started pushing asylum seekers to the border last year. Such so-called instrumentalized immigration is an easy way for an autocratic country to undermine a democratic state that complies with international law and its social peace, and Russia did not even hide its intentions. It specifically wanted to push Finland into an ethically, politically and legally unsustainable situation.