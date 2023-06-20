Editorial | The government is also trying to increase the employment rate by using patisserie

Petteri Orpo’s government intends to tackle the connection between social security and employment with drastic measures. It is in the economy’s and employment’s interest not to give up on the climate goals and to stay involved in the green transition.

Kun In Finland, it has been considered why the situation of employment in Sweden – and at the same time the state economy – is better than ours, the answer has been found, among other things, that the perspective of employment is brought up more clearly in political decisions in Sweden than in Finland.

In Sweden, when composing the reforms of different sectors of society, it has been measured what their employment effects are. Work-eating changes do not progress.

In Finland, there is usually no such priority. Especially during the government led by Sanna Marin (sd), improving employment tended to get sidetracked by many other political goals.

Petteri Orpo’s (kok) future government presented its government program at the end of last week. The program included a surprising number of economic changes. Of course, many intentions are just intentions and may end up in the barrel. The constitution can also get in the way. And sometimes a saving of five euros produces a loss of ten euros.

However, judging from the program, Finland’s direction is clearly changing. One change in direction is that even in Finland, the promotion of employment rises even higher on the list of priorities. That’s a good thing, but the program does have its problems.

The Finnish economy is in big trouble in the long term. The welfare state’s bills are piling up fast. The previous government ended up increasing the final amount of the bills. Finland is going into debt. The bills must be paid by increasing either the employment rate or productivity. Improving productivity takes place above all in companies: politics can only help with that indirectly and with slowly effective means. On the other hand, when it comes to promoting employment, governments have much better and more direct action possibilities.

Orpo’s board intends to tackle the connection between social security and employment with drastic measures. This is a very politically sensitive topic, which is why government after government has criticized it. When you may have to seek encouragement – whether you want to or not – by coaxing and coercing. Some politicians like to say that this kind of action blames and depresses those who need support, which is why encouragement should only be sought with positive and inspiring reforms. Of course there are risks in patting, but the politically painless recipe has been tried for a long time now and the results are incomplete.

If the Orpo government’s program turns into action, housing allowance will be cut and earnings-related unemployment insurance will be stepped up. This may lead to an increase in the employment rate, but another possibility is that living expenses will increase and social peace will be disturbed. A complete denial of income as an additional sanction would be an unreasonable and probably unconstitutional approach.

The desired controllability of social security changes would require better and more personal support for employment than at present.

Employment services are moving to the municipalities at the beginning of 2025 under the Marini government’s policy. This reform may be positively linked to the Orpo government’s goals. The incoming government will make the unemployed suffer, and the previous reform encourages municipalities to reduce unemployment.

Sthe advantage of the Finnish economy is that the populist climate policy of basic Finns does not flourish in the government program. Finland sticks to its climate goals and promotes the green transition. Investments promoting the green transition in the amount of billions have been made in Finland. They are exactly the investments that increase employment and productivity, which will help pay the bills in the future.

However, the government program gives the wrong message when it says that those who have received a negative asylum decision cannot change their residence permit to a work-based one. A similarly damaging populist post from the point of view of employment and the economy is that those with a work-based residence permit should leave if the employment relationship ends and no new job has been found within three months.

