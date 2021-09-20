Editorial The government gets logical addresses

The Government’s e-mail addresses will be new this autumn. It makes it easier to reach officials.

Government The e-mail reform progressed when the gov.fi address was introduced on Monday by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, the Ministry of Employment and the Economy, the Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Chancellor of Justice. Some ministries have already moved to a new address in the past, with the rest facing change later in the fall.

In the past, each ministry had its own remnants, which were sometimes difficult to deduce. For example, officials from the Ministry of Labor used the tem.fi address, but officials from the Ministry of Defense used the defmin.fi address. In the future, all officials should be found at the e-mail address firstname.lastname@gov.fi – except those using the security connection at firstname.lastname@govsec.fi.

The reform will certainly make it easier for officials to reach out, and especially for international contacts. However, the acronym gov, which comes from England, is reminiscent of the United States, which has reserved .gov addresses for its own administration. There are several governments in the world, but one Government.

