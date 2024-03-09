Editorial | The good leader of the Left Alliance may end

When Li Andersson, the chairman of the left-wing coalition, leaves his leadership position, the party does not have a similarly bright, binding and generally liked figure to offer as a successor.

Vthe position union, which was born to drive the interests of the poor people, could be said to have been a good leader, a little grudgingly.

The party has repeatedly found as leaders persons who have not sunk into the background of politics. It is important in today's politics. Claes Andersson, Suvi-Anne Siimes, Martti Korhonen, Paavo Arhinmäki and Li Andersson have also received sympathy and attention outside their own troops.

Now Li Andersson is going to the European elections in the early summer and will give up his leadership position a little later. The passage of the very popular Andersson is almost certain. He can even bring in another representative from the party, which might be Jussi Saramo.

As chairman, Andersson has managed to be strongly ideological, but in a way that is appreciated even by those who disagree. The chairman has also held the party together. He has defended the interests of workers, for example, in labor market reforms, but under his leadership the Left Alliance has also reached out widely to the identity themes of the green left. Andersson's leadership has made it possible for many Danunars of the old alliance to stay in line, while the Left Alliance has eaten up support from the left-wing Democrats and the Greens.

In the presidential election, Andersson defeated Jutta Urpilainen (sd), who had a much bigger party behind him. The last parliamentary elections were a disappointment for the left-wing coalition, partly because of the electoral mathematics, but in a recent survey by Yle, the party measured a whopping nine percent support.

Vthe position union does not have similar names to offer for Andersson's place, behind which both the employee members and the identity left could easily group together. MPs Minja Koskela, Veronika Honkasalo and Hanna Sarkkinen are among the speculations.

Men do not appear in betting. It can tell you that the male voters followed the basic Finns to the right and the women remained in support of the left-wing coalition. Thought workshop Toivo toldthat almost three quarters of those who voted for the left-wing alliance in the parliamentary elections were women.

If the leftist union has had good luck with its leaders until now, the situation threatens to change. After Andersson's departure, the manager is gone, and so may luck.

The editorials are HS's positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS's editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.