Thursday, January 25, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial | The Germans became aware of the rise of the extreme right

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 25, 2024
in World Europe
0
Editorial | The Germans became aware of the rise of the extreme right

Editorial|Editorial

The revelations about the secret plans of the Alternative for Germany party made Germans take to the streets to oppose the extreme right. At the same time, disappointment erupts that the traditional parties have not been able to nurture the stability of society.

Large anti-AfD demonstrations took place in Berlin and around Germany last Sunday. Picture: Christian Mang/AFP

Helsingin sanomat newspaper

EEurope has entered a time of radical uncertainty. Political tensions grow both between countries and within nations, and differences are made with fear. The national conservatives and the extreme right are now playing with fear and xenophobia particularly skillfully.

#Editorial #Germans #aware #rise #extreme

See also  Athletics World Championships | Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran the 100m race record and World Cup gold – Jamaica crushingly superior
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Science questions for kids | How far does an electric shock spread in a person?

Science questions for kids | How far does an electric shock spread in a person?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result