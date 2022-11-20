Editorial | The games in Qatar are a long way off

The World Cup football competitions start on Sunday. Now it’s boring to watch them, because the race venues of Qatar, which tramples on human rights, were built with the blood of migrant workers.

What could it have gone wrong?

Qatar is an autocratic and rich emirate located in the Persian Gulf, for which international reputation and respect are important. The international football association Fifa, on the other hand, is a corrupt sports organization that, among other things, decides who organizes the World Cup football competitions.

When Fifa announced in December 2010 that Qatar would host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar and Fifa both thought they would benefit from the solution. Qatar could show itself to be a prosperous, modern and efficient country and at the same time strengthen its international position. Fifa would emphasize its transparency when awarding the games to an Arab country for the first time, and in addition, Qatar would understand hospitality in its broadest form as desired by the Fifa masters and treat receipts with flexibility that would make everyone’s life easier.

The races will now start on Sunday. It is already self-evident that a lot of things have gone wrong for both Qatar and Fifa.

Thanks to Qatar’s billion-dollar efforts, the country is now much more well-known than before. While many ordinary people previously knew only Qatar’s efficient airline, the picture has broadened.

It is now widely known that the migrant workers who built Qatar’s race venues were in practice modern slavery. According to human rights organizations, preparing for the Games has claimed the lives of thousands of migrant workers. Qatar’s otherwise miserable human rights situation has become international news, especially because of the status of women and the treatment of sexual and gender minorities. The security men who pushed Western journalists who arrived in Doha during the Games, on the other hand, remind us that Qatar’s previous big investment, the television channel al-Jazeera, is financed by a country where there is no freedom of speech.

Fifa, on the other hand, cemented its reputation as a corrupt and immoral organization. Its former chairman Sepp Blatter appears as a greedy scoundrel, but his successor Giovanni Infantino pecked by becoming a “useful idiot”. Infantino demanded a ceasefire in Ukraine for the duration of the World Cup, but did not address his words to Russia, i.e. the attacker.

Of course, Qatar and Fifa do not see any problems in their operations. They consider criticism unfair. Qatar calls it a smear campaign and emphasizes that the migrants’ conditions have improved. Infantino already praised the Games in advance. After all, Blatter admits that giving the tournament to Qatar was a mistake, albeit because of the country’s small size.

In the process when the world criticizes Qatar, Finland tightens its relationship with the country. Finnair announced in the summer that it would start a long-term strategic cooperation with Qatar Airways. The EU and the Persian Gulf countries are stronger strategic partners than before, for example due to energy.

Qatar has also systematically strengthened its role by, among other things, supporting Islamists, maintaining relations with the Taliban movement and meddling in the Yemeni civil war. “The political importance of these countries is such that they cannot be ignored. It has only become more prominent in the current world situation,” Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (green) commented on Finland’s cooperation with Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

of Qatar The good thing about hosting a competition is the discussion it generates. Until a few years ago, athletes avoided moral questions, which were called “political”. Now many athletes talk about them openly, and the general public is clearly more bothered by watching the games built with blood than before. As sponsors begin to feel the change, it also affects sports organizations.

Change is needed, because football unites the people of the world in a completely different way than any other sport. It’s a shame that watching the World Cup competitions feels boring now.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.