Senator Mitch McConnell’s health is worrying. The Republican leader is the guarantor of the foreign policy of the United States, with whom Finland has maintained many connections.

SSenate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, 81, froze at a press conference in his home state of Kentucky. When the senator was asked about his future plans in politics, McConnell paused mid-sentence and paused for half a minute, during which he seemed to be in completely different worlds. The incident raised doubts about McConnell’s ability to continue his work in politics.

McConnell is known as a shrewd political tactician who has been able to increase his power in the Senate despite changes in the Republican Party. The moderate conservative tried to appease and curb President Donald Trump’s worst whims, especially in security policy, where McConnell represents the Republican Party’s traditional line of strong armed forces and international leadership.

In the United States, the president leads foreign policy, but the Senate also plays a role in foreign policy. The Republican leader of the Senate has been an important confidant of Finland’s foreign policy leadership, who has been hoped to be able to act as a guarantor stabilizing US policy also during Trump’s possible second presidential term. Therefore, we should wish McConnell good health and a long life.

