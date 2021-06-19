Editorial The French elections will also be tips for Finland

Editorial|Editorial
Sunday’s regional election will measure the power of populists during the upcoming presidential election.
In France the first round of regional elections will be held on Sunday. Voting offers cross-border interpretations.
In French regional elections, regional councils are elected. The regions have power through their large budgets, for example, to build infrastructure and develop education. They therefore directly affect the normal life of the area’s residents, just like the municipal councils in Finland.
