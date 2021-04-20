Editorial The frame quarrel became the central quarrel

The center would like to change the image of the government before the June municipal elections. For that, it needs a victory over the frame dispute.

20.4. 20:15

On Wednesday the outbreak of the riot has become a peculiar media play, with one governing party emphasizing the importance of the riot, but four others would already like to move on to the celebration of May Day.

The center has loaded high expectations into the framework debate and thought about its role in advance. Chairman Annika Saarikko has acted as a fierce defender of his own. The archipelago recently threatened in Kotimaa to “weigh the blood” in the midfield. Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen, for his part, has acted as a conciliating statesman who is concerned about Finland’s future.