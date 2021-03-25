Editorial The frame municipalities of the Helsinki metropolitan area collected migration gains

Hot municipalities are survivors of a coronavirus pandemic.

The metropolitan area the ten frameworks around the year were the biggest demographers in the corona year in 2020. The population of these so-called Hot Municipalities grew more last year than in the entire 2010s.

Kuuma municipalities include Hyvinkää, Järvenpää, Kirkkonummi, Kerava, Mäntsälä, Nurmijärvi, Pornainen, Sipoo, Tuusula and Vihti. At the end of January, about 328,000 people lived in these municipalities. The population of the region is forecast to grow by 2040 more than the combined population of the provinces of Pirkanmaa and Southwest Finland. More than 3,700 people moved from Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa to the frame municipalities.

25-44-year-olds packed their moving boxes especially hard. In the frame municipalities, the cost of living is clearly lower than in the Helsinki metropolitan area, so with the same money you can make room for even a study room and a distance school student – and maybe also a green yard for unrestricted outdoor movement.

