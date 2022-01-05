Editorial The fourth wave of the corona could bring society to its knees

The omicron variant spreads explosively. Everyone can now, by their own behavior, influence how this is overcome without unreasonable consequences.

Bus shifts not driving, the commuter train schedule fails and there are not enough midwives in the maternity hospital. In the world, flights are being canceled and infection curves are rising vertically. These last few days news tell of the latest phase of the corona pandemic. The omicron variant spreads explosively and permeates society as a whole.

In the coming weeks, some critical functions of society, such as health care, food supply and transport, may run into difficulties. There is still stuff in the grocery stores in the Helsinki metropolitan area, but the shelves have not been filled in the normal way.

The new wave is new. Its effects on the individual are milder than before, but on society as severe, as the disease plunges such a large proportion of the population into a bed of illness or quarantine due to exposure.

In the United States, for example, the isolation period for those who test positive has been reduced from ten to five days to prevent paralysis in society. Shortening quarantine should also be considered in Finland.

Epidemic the fourth wave is stronger than the previous ones. In previous waves, attempts have been made to defeat or at least curb the epidemic, but now the momentum can be slowed down at most. That means the infection numbers will get horrible in the next few weeks.

More than 17,000 new infections were diagnosed in Finland since the New Year’s weekend. Testing and tracing no longer keeps track of infections.

Fortunately for those infected, omicron appears to cause mainly a fairly mild disease. The situation is also alleviated by the fact that the majority of people already have two vaccinations and those at risk three. Vaccination is still the best and necessary way to protect against severe coronary heart disease.

Simple means such as using face masks and diligent hand washing are still important. In addition, those at risk, especially those at risk, must take a real call to avoid unnecessary contact. As a symptom, no one should leave their home anywhere.

Fortunately, the intensive care units of hospitals have not been filled beyond carrying capacity. Hospitalization, on the other hand, has well over 300 people. Most of them are unvaccinated.

In the early days of the pandemic, the country’s government repeatedly stepped in front of the cameras to tell them about the new restrictions and to sharpen the gravity of the situation for the citizens. Now these speeches are less frequent, as there is very little room for action by decision-makers. We are each now responsible for each other.

In Finland monitoring restrictive measures has become cumbersome as decisions are made at different levels. The government decides on restrictions on restaurants, but other venues, such as gyms, are the responsibility of regional government agencies.

This has led to inconsistencies. You can visit the restaurant on a daily basis, but you cannot get to the gym at all, for example, even though the gyms have not been identified as high-risk infection sites. There is still no coherent line to restrictions, which eats away at the faith of exhausted people anyway.

Fourth the wave is spreading around the world fast, but it can also be quickly over. According to experts, the worst phase of omicron lasts 6-8 weeks. Experiences from South Africa suggest this. However, the comparison is complicated by the fact that there have been more people in South Africa and fewer people vaccinated than in Finland. But a similar infection curve would ease the situation by March at the latest.

At some point in the epidemic will be the last wave. That time may be now, but it cannot be promised yet. That is why we are now asking for perseverance after perseverance.

