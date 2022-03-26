Editorial The fourth vaccination protects the most fragile

The coronavirus epidemic is not yet showing signs of abating.

In the workplace and in schools everyone now seems to be suffering from a corona in their turn. In the light of the figures, the epidemic shows no signs of abating. In the Helsinki metropolitan area, for example, cases seem to have started to rise again after many weeks of decline.

This was to be expected when the restrictions were lifted, the telework recommendation ended, and the number of contacts increased. There are still so many people escaping the disease that there are enough new hosts for the virus.

Throughout Finland, the number of patients in specialist care has remained at about the same level for a long time. In primary care, the number of hospital patients has increased, but as many as half of them have a coronary infection.

The number of deaths is absolutely higher due to the scale of the epidemic but much lower in relation to the number of infections than before vaccination and omicron. The virus is circulating so much that it also reaches multi-sick seniors, for whom the disease is still life-threatening.

Efforts are now being made to protect the elderly with a fourth dose of the vaccine. It was recommended by the National Vaccine Expert Group this week to people aged 80 and over and at least three months after the previous vaccination. In the past, the fourth vaccination has been recommended for severely immunocompromised people.

For the younger one for the general population, a fourth dose is barely considered before next fall. Very rigorous vaccination does not produce the best resistance, and those under 80 years of age still have excellent protection against serious disease. For those under 40, two doses provide good protection. A history of coronary heart disease is equivalent to one dose of vaccine, and a new vaccine is not recommended immediately after the disease.

In vaccinated children under the age of 60, the risk of death from coronary heart disease is almost non-existent. Unfortunately, vaccination in the oldest age group does not produce as strong an immune response. Therefore, even the fourth round does not prevent all corona deaths.

Thus, fragile grandparents should not be seen when they themselves have symptoms of infection. The elderly need to be protected, but complete isolation is too cruel. It was learned from the first corona spring.

