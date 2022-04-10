Editorial The former Soviet republics are watching Russia nervously

Georgia’s domestic political crisis has deepened as the country’s government wants to pursue a softer policy towards Russia than the president and a significant portion of the people.

Russian the attack on Ukraine also affects Russia’s neighborhood in the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

This is particularly evident in Georgia, which is often mentioned in the context of Ukraine. Georgia has long been politically westward and has been interested in membership in both the EU and NATO. Russia has supported two of Georgia’s so-called rebel regions, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, which it recognized as independent after the summer 2008 war. Russia has retained its troops in these areas of Georgia under international law.

Russia has exported troops to Ukraine, at least from South Ossetia, whose leadership has begun to talk again about the possibility of officially annexing the region to Russia. Georgia’s domestic political crisis, in turn, has deepened as the country’s government pursues a softer policy towards Russia than the president and a significant portion of the people. Ukraine has already withdrawn its ambassador from Tbilisi in protest.

Kazakhstan is also looking for a line that will not anger Russia to the point of danger but will not tie Kazakhstan too much to Russia’s fate. In Kazakhstan, it is known that many in the Russian elite consider North Kazakhstan to be a Russian country.

Most the former Soviet republics remain dependent on Russia, both economically, politically and militarily – authoritarian leaders also mentally. Russia has tried to keep these states as a kind of interest and has bound them to itself through customs and military unions, loans and propaganda.

The situation is nervous for neighboring countries. Now they have to prepare for the Russian aggression that may affect them as well. At the same time, countries fear being left on the wrong side of the new Iron Curtain. Russia, for example, would like the Eurasian Economic Union countries Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to help Russia circumvent sanctions. The West needs to make it clear that it is a short road.

