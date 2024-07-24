Editorial | The forest landscape of Aalto, saved from renovation, deserves to be seen by the public

Editorial|Part of Alvar Aalto’s rare interior was saved from renovation in the USA. It is important to make the work visible to the public.

24.7. 19:00

Pala architect Alvar Aalto’s production has been saved from the middle of renovation in the USA. The purpose of the Alvar Aalto foundation is to acquire the Kaufmann conference center rare interior elements for the public to see.

The interior design is one of the few realized designs by Aalto in the United States and the only one in New York. In the 7,000 square meter space, Aalto used all of its trademarks: lighting, wood relief, furniture, and undulating ceilings and walls.

The fate of the interior became relevant when the owner of the space, Qatar’s UN embassy, ​​announced at the beginning of this year that they intend to redecorate the space. The General Consulate of Finland in New York began negotiations, and the Qataris donated the detachable interior elements to the Finnish state. The state donated the interior further to the Alvar Aalto Foundation, which recovered from the space, among other things, the wooden grates in front of the windows and a wooden relief depicting a Finnish forest landscape.

Alvar Aalto designed five objects in the USA. After Kaufmann, three of them remain: the dormitory at MIT University in Cambridge, the Mount Angel Monastery Library in Oregon, and the Woodberry Poetry Room at Harvard University Library.

The conference center in New York was implemented by Aalto on the initiative of architecture professor Edgar Kaufmann between 1962 and 1964. At that time, Aalto already had an established design practice. The details characteristic of him clearly stand out from the interior.

The interior elements are now in storage, awaiting the outcome of the display negotiations. Contract negotiations are ongoing with several museums.

The interior of the Kaufmann Center has been privately owned for decades. Although the entire space cannot be preserved, it is important that even parts of Aalto’s work have been recovered. Now it is possible to display them in museums and for the public to see.

