Editorial | The fitness check should be defined more precisely

Almost anyone can become a condition inspector of an apartment sale, even though the inspection is an important link in the apartment sale.

Qthe sleep inspection has established itself as an important prerequisite for housing sales.

Some banks consider the inspection a condition for them to agree to lend, for example, for the purchase of a detached house. The banks’ claim is a bit deceptive. In Finland, it has not been defined what kind of fitness check is sufficient for financing. And not what training or experience can be used to perform the inspection acceptably. Anyone can actually become a fitness inspector, and banks cannot directly tell you what kind of inspector they consider suitable.

In real estate, the seller usually orders a condition inspection or survey. There are many authors available, and the prices vary enormously. Likewise, competence. There are recommended guidelines for the condition inspection, and the inspectors have a qualification as a condition inspector for housing trade. It would be good for the inspector to have, for example, construction engineer or foreman training and experience in inspections.

In reality, an unqualified, inexperienced and uneducated person can act as an inspector, and it is not necessary to follow the instructions. Such an inspection can probably be ordered cheaply.

Of course, the inspection can be done well even by an untrained person, but the further you go from the guidelines in the qualification requirements, the greater the risk increases.

The laws do not specify eligibility requirements for property inspectors. Legislation regarding fitness checks was supposed to be completed during the last government term. The job was left in civil service preparation due to the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Maybe now is the time to prepare the law. This is important because Finns’ assets are tied up in apartments and single-family home living is still the most desired form of living. If there are no solid instructions, an important link in chains of apartment stores can be broken.

