Editorial The fighter trade started the final, but it is difficult for both politicians and citizens to participate

A lively public debate on Finland’s all-time arms trade would be part of the spirit of an open society. However, when it comes to choosing a fighter, it is difficult not to know what you can get with the money.

The single-seater Boeing F / A-18E Super Hornet flew at the Air Force HX Challenge test event in Pirkkala last year.­

All Last week, the five fighter manufacturers that have been involved in the race since the beginning submitted their final bids in the largest arms trade in Finnish history, where old Hornets will be replaced with modern-day smart weapons. With everyone still involved, one of the key goals of the fighter project came true. The project culminates in a war game in which experts compare whose offering best meets the needs of Finland’s defense in terms of performance.