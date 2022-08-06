Editorial | The fall salary cycle can make or break a lot

The Ministry of Finance promises income tax reductions if the salary increases agreed in the fall remain moderate.

The Treasury minister Last week, Annika Saarikko (Centre) and key officials of the ministry tied possible income tax reductions to moderate salary increases. Increases that fall below the inflation forecast are considered moderate. Next year’s inflation is predicted to be around three percent.

That is: tax reductions in return for moderate wage increases. It sounds exactly like the overall income policy solution of the past, i.e. a dump! Until now, the CEO of the Finnish Confederation of Business (EK) Jyri Häkämies has been quick to oppose if any social actor has even remotely hinted at the possibility of any kind of centralized solution.

If tax cuts are used to buy smaller salary increases, Häkämies might also remain silent. Then, in a way, salary increases would be paid for by the state’s bottomless austerity, not by the employers’ profit.

Juha Majanen, head of the Ministry of Finance’s office, is planning to meet with wage-earner managers, with the topic of the autumn labor market tour.

Labor market negotiations will take place during the fall in two directions: the nursing organizations Tehy and Super will continue negotiations with the Municipal and Welfare Area Employers (KT) about where they left off in the early summer. In industry, on the other hand, increases should be agreed upon for the latter contract year.

“ It’s starting to sound like a dead model.

For the municipal sector an agreement was reached in June, which completely confuses salary negotiations. It agreed on a salary program according to which, for the next five years, employees in the municipal sector will receive increases of about one percentage point higher than the so-called general line formed by industry and the transport sector.

It was enough for other wage earner organizations in the municipal sector, except for Tehy and Super, which demanded 3.6 percent over the so-called general line over the next five years. The nurses’ demand would greatly exceed the current inflation forecast.

In its budget rush, the government will hardly be able to decide on income tax reductions at the turn of August-September, other than maybe conditional – if reductions are to be made. Wage negotiations in both the care sector and industry are then just beginning.

Both the ministry’s officials and Saariko’s comments show concern that the salary cycle will start with a loud scream and get out of hand.

Industrial unions naturally they try to make up for the resulting backlog, but the municipal sector automatically gets about a percentage point on top of it. The industry’s international cost competitiveness is easily lost with wage increases.

Since the municipal sector does not experience the kind of salary slippages of the collective agreement as in the private sector, municipalities tend to lag behind the wage development in industry. From time to time, the backlog is corrected with a salary program, such as is currently agreed upon.

But the industrial workers hardly remember the salary development of the past years, but look at what the municipal sector is getting now and strive to get the same. On top of all that, the employer of many wage earners in the municipal sector will change to a welfare district at the turn of next year, whose money comes from the state. That’s why the Ministry of Finance is rightly concerned about the start of a wage spiral.

Rising the time would be very favorable for a destructive cycle of prices and wages feeding each other. Many consumers have already noticed that for the same amount of money they get less food than a year ago.

A situation even more destructive than price-wage inflation has its own term in economics. It’s called stagflation. It combines high inflation, recession and high unemployment. So far, the unemployment figures are in good shape in Finland.

